The Orioles selected Stowers' contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. He'll start in left field and bat eighth in the Orioles' series opener in Toronto.

Stowers was summoned from the taxi squad as a replacement for Anthony Santander, who landed on the restricted list and presumably isn't eligible to play in the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. Assuming Santander is ready to play when the Orioles return to Baltimore this weekend for a three-game set against the Rays, Stowers will likely be sent back to the minors since an everyday role won't be available for him at the big-league level. One of the Orioles' top upper-level prospects, the 24-year-old Stowers was slashing .253/.356/.545 with 12 home runs and three stolen bases over his 209 plate appearances at Norfolk this season.