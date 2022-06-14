Stowers is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Stowers is expected to be a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitching while Anthony Santander (personal) remains on the restricted list for Baltimore's series in Toronto, but the lefty-hitting rookie will take a seat Tuesday with southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Ryan McKenna will pick up a start in the outfield in place of Stowers, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in his MLB debut in Monday's 11-1 loss.