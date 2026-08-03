Orioles' Kyson Witherspoon: Packaged to Baltimore

The Orioles acquired Witherspoon, right-hander Anthony Eyanson, outfielder Enddy Azocar, catcher Carlos Narvaez and a player to be named later from the Red Sox on Monday in exchange for catchers Adley Rutschman, Jake Rogers and cash, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

A first-round draft pick in 2025, Witherspoon had been regarded as one of the top lower-level arms in Boston's farm system, even despite his uneven results during his first season of pro ball. The 21-year-old righty turned in a 4.78 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 78:34 K:BB while surrendering 10 home runs over 75.1 innings at High-A Greenville. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Witherspoon is regarded as a good athlete with a deep arsenal that includes multiple pitches with plus potential, making him an intriguing developmental prospect for the Orioles. He's expected to report to High-A Frederick to kick off his time in the Baltimore organization.