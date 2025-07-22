George is slashing .333/.383/.514 with one home run, 19 steals and a 16.3 percent strikeout rate in 28 games for Single-A Delmarva.

George received an over-slot $455K after the Orioles selected him out of high school in Illinois in the 16th round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft. The righty-hitting outfielder opened the year in the Florida Complex League and slashed .383/.451/.556 with three home runs, 13 steals and a 15.2 percent strikeout rate in 23 games, getting the bump to Single-A on June 10 -- six days after he turned 19. The early returns suggest George has a chance to be a five-category player in fantasy.