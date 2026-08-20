Reilly (elbow) has posted a 5.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB in 18 innings over four starts for Double-A Chesapeake since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list July 21.

Just over 14 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery and after completing five rehab starts, Reilly received the green light to join the Chesapeake rotation. The right-hander's ERA and WHIP have been inflated by five home runs allowed and a .476 BABIP at Chesapeake, but his stellar 27.5 K-BB% paints a more encouraging picture of his performance coming off a major arm operation.