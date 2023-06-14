Urias will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

He'll pick up his third consecutive start versus a right-handed pitcher after going 6-for-10 with two doubles, four runs and two RBI over the Orioles' previous two contests. With Ryan Mountcastle (illness) recently joining Cedric Mullins (groin) on the 10-day injured list, the Orioles could have a near-everyday role available for Urias until one of those two injured regulars returns to action.