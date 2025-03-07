Urias went 1-for-2 with one double, one walk and one run scored in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, and he's now 4-for-12 with a home run as well this spring.

Urias' results in spring training are worth noting due to the uncertainty surrounding star shortstop Gunnar Henderson's (side) status for Opening Day. The Orioles could need a replacement in their lineup for Henderson in the early going, and Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com notes that Urias is one of those options. Urias may be penciled in for a utility role off Baltimore's bench at the moment, but the 30-year-old infielder appears to be the most likely candidate to fill in for Henderson if needed, as Jorge Mateo (elbow) has already been ruled out for Opening Day.