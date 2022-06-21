Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Urias is still rehabbing his strained left oblique but could be ready to resume hitting within the next few days, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hyde didn't indicate that Urias suffered a setback or was plateauing in his recovery, but the 27-year-old looks as though he's progressing at a slower pace than the Orioles anticipated when he was placed on the 10-day injured list June 11. Even if Urias is able to take part in batting practice by the end of the week, he'll still need to prove he can run the bases and play the infield without discomfort before the Orioles send him out on a rehab assignment.