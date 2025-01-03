The Orioles designated Pinto for assignment Friday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Baltimore claimed Pinto off waivers in November to compete for the backup catcher spot, but he became expendable after the O's signed Gary Sanchez to a one-year deal in December. He'll now forfeit his spot on the 40-man roster to make room for the newly signed Charlie Morton and once again enter the waiver process. Pinto has slashed .231/.263/.404 with 32 RBI over 83 career games in the majors.