The Diamondbacks claimed Pinto off waivers from the Orioles on Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Pinto has hit .231/.263/.404 with 10 homers over 82 games at the big-league level and spent most of 2024 at Triple-A Durham in the Rays organization. He is out of minor-league options, so the Diamondbacks will need to carry him on the Opening Day roster or attempt to pass him through waivers.