Mountcastle went 3-for-6 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Yankees while also drawing a walk.

Mountcastle increased Baltimore's lead to six runs with a three-run double in the second before also coming around to score later in the frame. He would go on to reach base four times in the game while also driving in another run, matching his season high with four RBI. The first baseman has now recorded multiple hits in back-to-back contests and extended his hitting streak to five games with Thursday's performance.