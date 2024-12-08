O'Neill signed a three-year, $49.5 million contract with the Orioles on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

O'Neill enjoyed a breakout campaign after moving to Boston in 2024, slashing .241/.336/.511 with 31 home runs and 61 RBI across 473 regular-season plate appearances. Much of the 29-year-old's success came against southpaws, whom he posted a 1.179 OPS against in 156 trips to the plate. Now in Baltimore, O'Neill will likely form a platoon in one of the corner outfield positions, filling in for either Colton Cowser or Heston Kjerstad against left-handed starters.