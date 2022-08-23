Wells (oblique) completed a bullpen session Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Wells relayed afterward that he felt good while stepping on the mound for the first time since being placed on the 15-day injured list July 28 with a Grade 1 left oblique strain. He'll still need to complete a few more side sessions and throw a live batting practice session or two before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, but the Orioles remain optimistic he'll return in 2022. Wells will presumably prepare to rejoin Baltimore in a starting role, but any setback or slowdown in his rehab program at this stage of the season might force him to come back as a reliever.