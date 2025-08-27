Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Wednesday that Wells (elbow) next week will join what will be a six-man rotation for the remainder of the season, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Wells is slated for one more rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, and as long as he gets through that outing without any setbacks, he'll likely start Sept. 2 in San Diego. It will be his first appearance at the big-league level since he had a UCL revision and internal brace augmentation surgery in June 2024. Wells has pitched well thus far on his rehab assignment posting a 2.37 ERA and 19:5 K:BB over 19 innings.