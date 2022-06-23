Wells (5-4) allowed three hits and four walks while striking out four across five scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Nationals.

Wells walked two to load the bases in the third inning but he struck out Luis Garcia to escape the jam. Wells was solid otherwise, though he needed 95 pitches to record 15 outs. After struggling to work deep into games to begin the campaign, Wells has worked at least five frames in five of his last six starts. He has a 3.34 ERA on the season, though that's paired with only a 40:16 K:BB across 64.2 innings.