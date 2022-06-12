Wells (3-4) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings, earning the win Saturday over the Royals.

Wells picked up his third quality start in this contest, including his second in his last three starts, though it wasn't his sharpest outing. The Royals scored once in the first inning and twice in the fourth before the Orioles' offense picked up the pace to pull ahead. Wells threw 60 of 84 pitches for strikes in this contest as he continues to adapt to a starter's workload. He's posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a 33:11 K:BB through 53.2 innings in 12 starts. The right-hander is scheduled for a tough road start versus the Blue Jays next week.