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Orioles' Tyler Wells: Pockets fourth save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wells worked a perfect ninth inning Friday without striking out a batter to record his fourth save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Phillies.

It was the veteran right-hander's first save since July 17 as the Orioles continue to go with a committee approach at closer. While Wells is the only one of the team's relievers with multiple saves since the All-Star break, four other pitchers have nabbed one each, including Andrew Kittredge and Rico Garcia. With Ryan Helsley (elbow) not expected back until late August and Felix Bautista (shoulder) still uncertain to pitch at all in 2026, Wells will remain one of the top high-leverage options for Baltimore. Over 14 appearances and 16.1 innings in July, he produced a 1.10 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB.

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