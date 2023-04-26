Wells (1-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 5.2 against the Red Sox. He struck out seven.

Wells was sharp Wednesday, allowing just a pair of runs while recording a season-high seven strikeouts en route to his first win of the year. Over his last two starts, Wells has allowed just two runs on seven hits in 12.2 innings while punching out 12. He lowered his ERA to 2.79 with a 0.72 WHIP and an excellent 23:3 K:BB. Wells currently lines up to face the Royals in his next outing.