Orioles' Zach Fruit: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Fruit, who is on the 60-day injured list at Double-A Chesapeake, underwent successful arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right shoulder this week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander has yet to see game action this season and will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future -- likely the rest of the season -- after undergoing the shoulder procedure. Fruit pitched in 12 games (11 starts) for Chesapeake in 2025 and posted a 7.01 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 40:30 K:BB over 43.2 innings.