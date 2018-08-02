Paco Rodriguez: Let go by Twins
Rodriguez was released by Minnesota on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Rodriguez inked a minor-league deal with the Twins in May, but after accruing a 4.62 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 25 innings at Double-A Chattanooga, he'll search to latch on elsewhere.
