The Padres selected Mazur's contract from Triple-A El Paso prior to his start Tuesday versus the Angels.

With Joe Musgrove (elbow) and Yu Darvish (groin) both on the IL, the Padres will call upon the 23-year-old Mazur to help fill the gaps in their rotation. He began the season in Double-A and was promoted to Triple-A in May after posting a 1.95 ERA and 0.87 WHIP. He hasn't found nearly the same amount of success through four starts with El Paso (7.11 ERA, 1.32 WHIP), so fantasy managers should temper their expectations as the right-hander makes his MLB debut Tuesday. Logan Gillaspie was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.