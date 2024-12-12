The Padres could move Morejon into the rotation next season. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres currently have only three starters locked into their 2025 rotation in Dylan Cease, Michael King and Yu Darvish, and they're entertaining trade offers on Cease. Morejon thrived out of the bullpen last season, posting a 2.83 ERA and 71:21 K:BB over 63.2 innings. However, he has past starting experience and throws five pitches, so stretching him out would make sense. What role the Padres ultimately decide on for Morejon could depend largely on what moves president of baseball operations A.J. Preller makes this winter.