Morejon earned the save in Saturday's 1-0 win over Atlanta, issuing one walk while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

The 26-year-old southpaw came in to finish out Saturday's game as usual closer Robert Suarez had been deployed in each of the first two games of the series. Morejon was able to pitch around a leadoff walk and finished things off by punching out Drake Baldwin. Morejon logged two saves last season, but he could see more opportunities in 2025 on days when Suarez is resting.