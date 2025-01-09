The Padres and Morejon avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2 million contract Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Morejon was in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The left-hander was excellent out of the San Diego bullpen in 2024, putting up a 2.83 ERA and 71:21 K:BB over 63.2 innings. However, the club is thinking about stretching him out this spring as a candidate to join its rotation.