Morejon will enter spring training as a reliever, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres are in need of a fifth starter with Joe Musgrove expected to miss all or most of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last October. Morejon has some experience starting in the majors and made some sense as a candidate for the open rotation spot, but Padres manager Mike Shildt said Saturday that the southpaw "has found a really nice niche in the bullpen" and is expected to continue in that role. Morejon enjoyed his best big-league campaign in 2024, posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 71:21 K:BB while notching two saves and 12 holds over 63.2 innings spanning 60 relief appearances.