Morejon struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Morejon got the last out in the top of the eighth inning and remained in the game for the ninth after the Padres padded their lead. Both Robert Suarez and Mason Miller had pitched Thursday and Friday, so Morejon likely would have been in contention for a more conventional save opportunity anyway. He's on a 10-inning scoreless streak with a 10:2 K:BB in that span. For the season, Morejon has maintained a stellar 1.81 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 60:12 K:BB over 59.2 innings while adding three saves, 18 holds, three blown saves and a 9-4 record as one of the Padres' top relievers.