The Padres and Morejon avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.9 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It was the final year of arbitration eligibility for Morejon, who is slated to become a free agent next offseason. The left-hander has posted a 2.42 ERA and 141:38 K:BB over 137.1 regular-season innings as a full-time reliever since the start of the 2024 campaign. He'll again serve in a high-leverage role in 2026.