Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said Tuesday that the organization will have conversations soon about the possibility of moving Morejon into the starting rotation in 2026, 97.3 The Fan reports.

Morejon boasts a 2.42 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 141:38 K:BB over 137.1 regular-season innings as a full-time reliever since the start of the 2024 campaign. He was often used as a starting pitcher earlier in his career, though, and the Padres could have a clear need in the rotation next season if Dylan Cease and Michael King depart in free agency. San Diego is also mulling shifting Mason Miller into the rotation.