Padres manager Craig Stammen said Monday that Morejon will remain in the bullpen next season, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Morejon has past starting experience and the Padres had considered moving him into their rotation in 2026. However, it's been decided to keep the lefty in a relief role instead. Morejon has posted a 2.42 ERA and 141:38 K:BB over 137.1 regular-season innings as a full-time reliever since the start of the 2024 campaign. The Padres are also keeping Mason Miller in a relief role, so Morejon likely won't see many, if any, save chances unless Miller gets injured.