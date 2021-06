Powers was signed by the Padres on Friday and assigned to Triple-A El Paso, per his MiLB.com player profile page.

.The 29-year-old has a career 3.24 ERA and 34 saves in 213 minor-league appearances, all but two of which have been in relief. He has yet to pitch in the majors but logged a 1.98 ERA across 27.1 innings with the Reds' Triple-A squad in 2019.