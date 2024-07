The Padres have selected Bateman with the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A prep southpaw from California, Bateman has a big curveball and can touch 97 mph with his fastball. Bateman stands 6-foot-8, 240 pounds and turns 19 in September, so he should be an intimidating presence on the mound. He'll need to find a useful third pitch and work on improving his command and control in order to make it as a starter.