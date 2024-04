Nett (elbow) was reinstated from High-A Fort Wayne's 7-day injured list Sunday and struck out three while allowing four earned runs on four hits and two walks over 1.1 innings in a start against Lake County.

Nett ended up spending close to the minimum amount of time on the shelf due to a right elbow issue that cropped up during spring training. He struggled in his season debut, however, retiring just four of the 10 batters he faced while pumping in 25 of his 40 pitches for strikes.