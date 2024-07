Single-A Lake Elsinore placed Montgomery on its 7-day injured list April 27 with an unspecified injury.

Montgomery's absence is closing in on three months, but the Padres haven't provided any details regarding his injury nor offered word on if he's on track to pitch again in 2024. The 21-year-old right-hander made three appearances (two starts) for Lake Elsinore before landing on the shelf, striking out 10 over seven innings while allowing three earned runs on four hits and six walks.