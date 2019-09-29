Padres' David Bednar: Implodes in loss

Bednar (0-2) allowed five runs on three hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Bednar put too many runners aboard in this appearance, and the damage came via a Jarrod Dyson RBI double and a Christian Walker grand slam. Bednar saw his ERA skyrocket from 2.61 to 6.55 with a 1.36 WHIP in 11 innings since earning a September callup.