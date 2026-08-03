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Padres' David Morgan: Resumes rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Morgan (knee) made a rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A El Paso, allowing one hit and no walks over an inning of relief.

Morgan kicked off a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League over the All-Star break, but he made just one appearance before being shut down due to soreness in his right trapezius muscle. The right-hander was able to move past the setback quickly and will likely need just a couple more appearances in the minors before he's deemed ready to rejoin the San Diego bullpen. Morgan submitted a 4.50 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 18 appearances for the Padres before landing on the shelf June 29 due to left knee inflammation.

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