Padres' David Morgan: Resumes rehab assignment

Morgan (knee) made a rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A El Paso, allowing one hit and no walks over an inning of relief.

Morgan kicked off a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League over the All-Star break, but he made just one appearance before being shut down due to soreness in his right trapezius muscle. The right-hander was able to move past the setback quickly and will likely need just a couple more appearances in the minors before he's deemed ready to rejoin the San Diego bullpen. Morgan submitted a 4.50 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 18 appearances for the Padres before landing on the shelf June 29 due to left knee inflammation.