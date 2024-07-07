Share Video

Link copied!

Peralta will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Peralta will remain in the starting nine for the fifth consecutive matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher (Ryne Nelson) and has seemingly settled back into a strong-side platoon role in the San Diego lineup. He recorded hits in each of his previous four starts, going 5-for-12 overall with one home run and three RBI.

More News