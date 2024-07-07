Peralta will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Peralta will remain in the starting nine for the fifth consecutive matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher (Ryne Nelson) and has seemingly settled back into a strong-side platoon role in the San Diego lineup. He recorded hits in each of his previous four starts, going 5-for-12 overall with one home run and three RBI.
