Peralta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
With Atlanta bringing southpaw Chris Sale to the mound, the lefty-hitting Peralta will give way in right field to the switch-hitting Bryce Johnson. Peralta and Johnson should continue to form a platoon in right field until Fernando Tatis () is ready to return from the injured list.
