Cease (8-8) picked up the win Saturday, allowing only one hit and three walks over six scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over Atlanta. He struck out 11.

The Padres got on the board with a run in the second inning, and it's all the support Cease and the bullpen would need. The right-hander racked up double-digit Ks for the third time this season en route to his 11th quality start, and Cease produced an impressive 27 swinging strikes among his 106 pitches. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 3.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 149:36 K:BB through 115 innings, putting him just one strikeout behind former teammate Garrett Crochet for the major-league lead.