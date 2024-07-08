Cease (7-8) took the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings.

All three runs scored against Cease came from the long ball. Corbin Carroll opened up the game with a solo home run and then Eugenio Suarez put the Diamondbacks ahead with a two-run blast in the seventh. Cease has now given up four homers over his last two starts and has given up 14 in 14 starts dating back to April 27. He has a 5.11 ERA over that span, though that also comes with an elite 11.7 K/9. For the year, the 28-year-old owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 128:33 K:BB in 109 innings. He lines up to face Atlanta at home this weekend.