Cease allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Friday.

Cease has failed to complete five innings in three of his last seven starts. He labored in this one, throwing 68 of 106 pitches for strikes while posting double-digit strikeouts for the second time this year. The right-hander is at a 4.14 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 116:28 K:BB over 91.1 innings through 16 starts. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Nationals.