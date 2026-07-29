Padres' Ethan Salas: Bound for Triple-A

The Padres will promote Salas from Double-A San Antonio to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

One of the top catching prospects in baseball, the 20-year-old Salas earned the bump up to the Pacific Coast League after turning in a .777 OPS (111 wRC+) over 296 plate appearances at San Antonio on the season. Salas had been running especially hot since the start of July, slashing .320/.407/.380 on the month. Held in high regard for his pitch framing and throwing arm, Salas has the tools to stick behind the plate for the long haul, and the improved bat-to-ball skills he's shown over the past two seasons offer hope that he can be a fantasy difference-maker once he reaches the majors. Salas has also had more involvement in the run game in 2026, going 14-for-20 on stolen-base attempts at San Antonio.