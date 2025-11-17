Salas (back) is fully healthy after sitting out the Arizona Fall League, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The Padres are debating whether to send him to winter ball or to have him focus on preparing for spring training. "He's doing well," GM A.J. Preller said. "He's swinging the bat and looking 100 percent."

Salas managed just 10 games at Double-A San Antonio this season, hitting a paltry .188/.325/.219 in 41 plate appearances. While his prospect star has dimmed, it's far from expired. He turns 20 next June and will still be young for Double-A if he indeed begins there in 2026.