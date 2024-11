The Padres selected Baez to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Baez posted a solid 3.12 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 78 innings with High-A Fort Wayne last season, and a late-July promotion to Double-A San Antonio had virtually no effect on his performance (3.06 ERA, 1.14 WHIP). If his strong performance is able to carry over into the 2025 campaign, the 22-year-old righty could be bumped up to Triple-A El Paso before the end of the year.