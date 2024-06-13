Merrill went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the A's.

The rookie center fielder took Hogan Harris deep in the fifth inning, setting the stage for Merrill to play hero by ripping a slider from Mason Miller down the right-field line in the bottom of the ninth for his first career walk-off homer. In the process, Merrill become the youngest player in Padres history with a walk-off blast, and the youngest player in MLB history with a two-homer game that included a walk-off shot. The 21-year-old snapped a 26-game homer drought with the performance, but he's been heating up in June, batting .355 (11-for-31) over the last eight contests with four doubles, two steals, four RBI and five runs.