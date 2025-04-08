Merill (hamstring) is not in the Padres' lineup against the Athletics on Tuesday.
Merill will miss his second straight game as he continues tending to his hamstring. This comes as an expected precaution, but if he misses any more games it would exceed what his expected time off is. Like Monday, Brandon Lockridge has the start in center field.
