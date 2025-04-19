Padres manager Mike Shildt said Friday that it would be "a little aggressive" for Merrill to be ready to return to action at the start of San Diego's next homestand, which begins April 25, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Merrill has already missed the minimum amount of required time after being placed on the 10-day injured list April 8. However, the rising star appears set to be out for at least another week given his manager's comments. Shildt added that Merrill will need to "progress to a good consistent jog" before he is able to take the next step in his recovery and indicated that team isn't yet putting a timeline on the outfielder's return. Brandon Lockridge initially replaced Merrill in center field but has since landed on the IL with a hamstring injury of his own, so Tyler Wade has started three of the Padres' past four games in center.