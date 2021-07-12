The Padres have selected Wood with the 62nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-6, 230-pound lefty slugger, Wood boasts as much raw power as any player in the class. He also happens to be an above-average runner, although that may not be the case in four or five years. However, he struck out a lot this spring playing for IMG Academy in Florida, and given his size, it's difficult to project his hit tool to ever get better than below average. He plays center field now, but will likely end up in a corner in a couple years, given his size.