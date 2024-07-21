Musgrove (elbow) threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

The bullpen was Musgrove's second since he went on the injured list June 1. The right-hander threw almost exclusively fastballs in his first session Wednesday, per MLB.com, and plans to increase his intensity as his throwing sessions progress. Padres manager Mike Shildt said Saturday that Musgrove is "clearly getting closer" to a return, though a target date for his activation hasn't yet been established.