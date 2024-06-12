Manager Mike Shildt said after Tuesday's game versus Oakland that Profar was removed due to left knee soreness, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Profar's left leg gave out on him after he swung and missed at a pitch in the seventh inning, but it appears he escaped the incident without any significant damage. Shildt also noted that Profar has been dealing with problems in his knee for a while and is being viewed as day-to-day going forward. Should the 31-year-old outfielder have to sit out a game or two, David Peralta would likely be the next man up to serve as San Diego's left fielder.