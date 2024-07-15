The Padres have selected Tears with the 134th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Tears had to be patient for his opportunity at Tennessee, but he took advantage of it in 2024. He possesses elite bat speed and strength from the left side, allowing him to spray the ball all over the field with a line drive approach. Tears doesn't have one standout tool but offers a well-rounded profile, but he will need to prove his standout line was repeatable after only one year of a significant sample in college.